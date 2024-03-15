MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,789 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $21.02 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $21.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $284.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

