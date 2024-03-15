Michael G. Rippey Sells 122,533 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) CEO Michael G. Rippey sold 122,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,361,341.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 521,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,121.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SunCoke Energy stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $903.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $520.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

