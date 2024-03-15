Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires 94 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $607,393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 484.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $399,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20,700.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 663,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 660,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $258,885,000 after purchasing an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $275.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $265.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $277.43. The company has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

