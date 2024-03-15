Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 21,802 Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 21,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCU opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $46.76 and a 12-month high of $57.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

