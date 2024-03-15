Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

