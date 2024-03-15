Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of KMI opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

