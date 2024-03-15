Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 77,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.94. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $129.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

