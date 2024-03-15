Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

