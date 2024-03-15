Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $904,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $52,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at $871,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,816,000 after buying an additional 378,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,706,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $978,469,000 after buying an additional 281,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $237.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $229.37 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.