Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

DWX stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $517.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

