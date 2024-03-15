Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 289 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.22.

Read Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $388.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $397.49. The firm has a market cap of $126.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.