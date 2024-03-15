Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 293 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.30.

CME Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $219.41 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.86%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

