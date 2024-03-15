Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 397.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,877 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after buying an additional 4,423,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 435.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,876,000 after buying an additional 4,137,312 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

