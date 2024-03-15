Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,514 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $76.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.17. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.