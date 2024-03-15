Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,847,000 after purchasing an additional 62,236 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after purchasing an additional 652,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,009 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.96. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

