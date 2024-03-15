Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $160.31

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.31 and traded as high as $173.75. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $173.75, with a volume of 321 shares.

Monarch Cement Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.38.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

