MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CEO Sells $1,315,071.56 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,315,071.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,412,958.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Diwakar Choubey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $680,460.06.

MoneyLion Stock Down 13.8 %

ML opened at $62.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $647.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. MoneyLion Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $75.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MoneyLion ( NYSE:ML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ML. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyLion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

