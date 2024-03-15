MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Timmie Hong Sells 25,157 Shares

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,557 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ML stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.30. MoneyLion Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $75.84.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $112.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoneyLion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MoneyLion by 652.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 1,565,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 623.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,119,676 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 471,848 shares during the period. 24.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney, a digital demand deposit account; instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

