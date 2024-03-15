Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Newell Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 258.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,637,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.47%.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

