Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $318,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 71,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 165.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 16,524 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Accenture by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 142,983 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,036,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $378.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $367.81 and a 200 day moving average of $338.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total value of $766,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,445,775.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.