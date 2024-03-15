Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $149,000 in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.