Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. AvalonBay Communities makes up approximately 1.6% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,042 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $182.38 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.31.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.34.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

