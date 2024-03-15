Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,297 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $103,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after acquiring an additional 494,969 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after acquiring an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,952,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,271,000 after purchasing an additional 231,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

NOG stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,761 shares of company stock valued at $168,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

