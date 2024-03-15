NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $879.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $698.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $233.60 and a one year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

