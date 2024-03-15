Oak Grove Capital LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,477 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.1% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.00.

Shares of MSFT opened at $425.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $259.21 and a twelve month high of $427.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $403.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

