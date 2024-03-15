Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.39. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

