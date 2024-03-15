OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 749.60 ($9.60).
OSB Group Stock Up 2.9 %
OSB Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a GBX 21.80 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from OSB Group’s previous dividend of $10.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,614.04%.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
