Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as high as C$2.87. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 1,228,141 shares trading hands.

Osisko Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 44.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

In other Osisko Mining news, Director Cathy Singer purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,831.00. In other Osisko Mining news, Director Cathy Singer acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$59,831.00. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Simard bought 11,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$29,999.94. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

