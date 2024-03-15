PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $115.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

