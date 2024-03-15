Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,153,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,874 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $90,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,084,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,267,000 after buying an additional 98,552 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,153,000 after purchasing an additional 406,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,278,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,581,000 after purchasing an additional 269,119 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,923. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 73.80 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.