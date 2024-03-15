Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.56.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $536.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $544.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

