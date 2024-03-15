Peabody Energy Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:BTU)

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS.

Shares of BTU opened at $24.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.99. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,027,633 shares of company stock worth $25,115,151 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $261,000. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,362,201 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,194,474 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $57,034,000 after buying an additional 344,793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 55,131 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 212,801 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 202,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

