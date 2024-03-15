Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,665,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,966,000 after buying an additional 445,262 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,971,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,179,000 after purchasing an additional 534,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBA. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of PBA opened at $35.08 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4944 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

