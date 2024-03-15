PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Doug Jones Sells 17,079 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 17,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $1,470,501.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $85.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $361.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $248,250,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

