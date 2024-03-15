Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.15

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and traded as high as $50.91. Pershing Square shares last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 65,158 shares traded.

Pershing Square Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

Pershing Square Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.1456 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

