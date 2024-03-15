Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.15.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,887 shares of company stock valued at $4,543,437 in the last ninety days. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

