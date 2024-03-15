Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.