Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Sold by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PECO. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of PECO opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

