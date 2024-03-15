Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Short Interest Update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500,000 shares, a growth of 157.1% from the February 14th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

DOC opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

