Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 1,571 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,099,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,829,000 after buying an additional 117,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James stock opened at $120.00 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.16 and its 200-day moving average is $107.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

