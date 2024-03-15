Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 7,077 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,424,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $95.27. The company has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $1,320,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,584 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,141,963.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,388.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,859 shares of company stock worth $16,445,296. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

