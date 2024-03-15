Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 8,031 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after buying an additional 1,385,408 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

