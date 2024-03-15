Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 17,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $102.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

