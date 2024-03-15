Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 14,002 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8,026.7% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

GM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

