Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 1,736 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Finally, Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average is $130.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.95%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $568,799.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,636 shares of company stock worth $932,099. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

