Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 3,700 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NIO by 19.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,497,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,267,000 after acquiring an additional 879,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 352.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 491,140 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,918,000. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,888,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIO by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,794,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,241,000 after buying an additional 4,835,232 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Stock Down 5.8 %

NIO stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

