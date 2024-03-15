Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,171 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.54 and a 52 week high of $75.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.31 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael S. Weinbach purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $1,689,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,419,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael S. Weinbach acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

