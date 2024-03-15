Public Sector Pension Investment Board Cuts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,503,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,873,731,000 after acquiring an additional 376,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $757,938,000 after acquiring an additional 92,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $139.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

