Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 559,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,225 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,049,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricon Residential Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TCN opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

