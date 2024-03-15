Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 1,213.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

